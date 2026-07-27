Kris Jenner remembers late mom MJ on her birthday: 'I love you'

Kris Jenner is remembering her mother Mary Jo Campbell following her death.

On Sunday, the 70-year-old reality TV star paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother on her first birthday since her passing, sharing the message on her Instagram handle.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Mommy. I love you,” Kris penned while sharing a series of images featuring the beloved matriarch.

In one of the shared snaps, MJ could be smiling while wearing a bright floral-print jacket. The second image shows Kris and her mother sitting across from each other at a table.

The heartwarming tribute comes just 10 days after MJ’s passing.

For those unversed, Kris' mother passed away on July 16, at the age of 91.

“Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ,” The Kardashians star wrote on IG at that time, announcing the death of her mom.

“There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye," she continued. "My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters … to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted. She taught us that family is everything.”

"Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched," Kris added.