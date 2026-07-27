Christopher Nolan shares his strong stance on romantic-comedies

Christopher Nolan recently admitted that his heart gets filled with terror whenever he considers switching genre.

Nolan appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his recently released ancient epic adaptation, The Odyssey.

When the two-time Oscar-winning director was asked about his plans to make a romantic-comedy film, he appeared “terrified” and stated that it would be “one of the hardest things in the world” to make.

Nolan explained, “I think doing a rom-com would be incredibly difficult. I love watching those movies. But no, I think people who direct comedy, people who do comedy, I think that’s one of the hardest things in the world to make people laugh that way.”

“Particularly, the risk they take when you make a film—if I show a film to people and maybe they don’t respond to bits of it, I’m like, ‘Ah, they don’t get it. Whatever.’ There’s no hiding behind that when you do comedy.”

“So, I would be terrified of doing anything like that,” the Oppenheimer creator further elaborated.

It is pertinent to mention that Christopher Nolan's film The Odyssey has grossed $600M across the globe within a few days after its release. Watch the trailer here.



