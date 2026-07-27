Kim Kardashian pays heartfelt tribute to late grandma on her 92nd birthday: 'I miss you like crazy'

Kim Kardashian pays heartfelt tribute to late grandma on her 92nd birthday

Kim Kardashian is paying a heartfelt tribute to her late grandma on her 92nd birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the 45-year-old reality star uploaded a slew of photos with her grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, who passed away on July 16.

"Happy Heavenly 92nd Birthday grandma! It’s only been a week, but wow, the amount of things I’ve learned about you this week from going through all of your stuff with mom has been beautiful! Kim penned in the caption.

"I thought I knew it all! Makes me respect you and love you more if that’s even possible. Today we celebrate you! I miss you like crazy and I love you endlessly my sweet grandma MJ," added The Kardashians star.

For those unversed, Kim's grandmother breathed her last on July 16, at the age of 91. Kris Jenner announced the death of her mom on social media.

"Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ,” she wrote on IG at that time. “There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye."

"My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters … to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted. She taught us that family is everything," Kris continued.

She added, "Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched."