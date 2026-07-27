Kourtney Kardashian celebrates grandma MJ's 92 birthday after her death

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating her late grandmother Mary Jo Campbell's 92nd birthday.

On Monday, the 47-year-old Poosh founder took to her Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to her grandma, who passed away on July 16.

“My grandma MJ, there’s not even the right words I could even use to tell anyone about her and I… or to describe her and really capture it, because it’s just such a special feeling ingrained in the being of who i am, of my whole childhood and life,” Kourtney penned while sharing several photos of her and MJ taken through the years.

“It’s Halloween, it’s Christmas, it’s the ocean, it’s tea and gingerbread cookies and just the warmest feeling in the world,” the reality star continued. “I am so thankful to have had her for 47 years to look up to, for the way she loved me and for being a safe place. I will miss hearing all the stories of her fabulous life.”

Concluding the emotional note, Kourtney penned, “Happy heavenly birthday our angel."

For those unversed, Kris Jenner announced her mom MJ's death on social media on July 17.

"Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ,” she penned on IG at that time. “There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye."

"My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters … to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted. She taught us that family is everything," The Kardashians star continued.

"Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched," added Kris.