Nicole Kidman shares heartfelt post after romantic date with Michael Reinstein
Nicole Kidman was recently spotted with Michael Reinstein outside her hotel in the Italian town of Portofino
Nicole Kidman has shared a heartfelt post just two days after being spotted with her new boyfriend Michael Reinstein in Italy.
The 59-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle on Monday to drop a sweet birthday wish for her longtime best friend.
Nicole marked her BBF Sandra Bullock’s 62nd birthday by sharing a never-before-seen photo of them on IG.
In the shared snap, which was clicked from behind, the Babygirl actress can be seen standing next to Ocean's Eight star with their hand wrapped around each other’s backs.
“Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Witchy Sister, @sandrabullock” she captioned the post.
This heartfelt post came just five weeks after Sandra wished Nicole on her birthday with a sweet Instagram reel.
“Happy birthday to my witchy sister. Call it magic when I’m next to you” Sandra penned in the caption of the post
Nicole Kidman's Love Life:
Nicole's is reportedly in a relationship with a private equity investor named Michael Reinstein. The two were recently photographed outside her hotel in the Italian town of Portofino.
A Family Affair star opted for a silky cream camisole and matching skirt while Michael wore a blue shirt and matching shorts.
Nicole was previously married to Keith Urban. She called it quits with the singer in September 2025 after nearly two decades of marriage.
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