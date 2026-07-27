Influencer Jen Hamilton spills 'nitty-gritty' details about divorce from Brian Hamilton

Influencer Jen Hamilton has spilled "nitty-gritty" details about her divorce from Brian Hamilton.

“My kids know. Everybody in my orbit knows. So I’m just going to give you the details so it can give you enough information to be like, ‘OK, I get it,'” the 37-year-old social media star claimed in an Instagram video posted on Sunday.

“If you don’t want me to talk about this stuff, I don’t know, maybe don’t do it. Or, don’t do it while you’re married to like a super public person who talks about their pubes on the internet," she continued, “For the people making videos saying he’s gay—God, I wish, man. Can I please trade reasons. I would give my left foot for that to be why. All you need to know is this person had a double life.”

Jen revealed that she parted ways with Brian before she learned about his “double life.”

“I didn’t know about the affair before we signed papers. That came literally that night after signing papers,” she said.

The influencer further shared that she was the breadwinner in their relationship.

“While I was at the hospital, taking care of people, he found the time to have a whole other life,” said the New York Times bestselling author. “As someone who has never even passionately kissed anyone else in my entire life, this has broken me beyond comprehension. It was sacred to me.”

“He didn’t ever really have much interest in me in that way. So I repressed my own natural human desires down to nothing so that I wouldn’t make him feel bad…He knew who he married. Everyone in this situation knows who I am," she added.

For those unversed, Jen announced her split from Brian on June 15 after 15 years of marriage.