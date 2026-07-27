Prince Edward continues to represent King Charles at Glasgow events

Prince Edward has been representing King Charles at the ongoing Glasgow 2026 events to show his support for the athletes since the start of the games.

The royal family on Monday released multiple photos of the monarch’s youngest brother attending the events and meeting players.

In a recent post on Instagram, the Duke of Edinburgh is seen meeting and congratulating England’s Para Powerlifter Mark Swan, who won the first gold medal of the Games.

The caption accompanying the post read, “What an incredible Games it has been so far! As Vice-Patron of Commonwealth Sport, The Duke of Edinburgh has been out and about at several Glasgow 2026 events, showing his support for the athletes.”

Glashow, a Scottish city, was confirmed as ‌the host in October 2024 after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew due to cost concerns.

The city raced against time to deliver a slimmer Commonwealth Games with only 10 sports and a budget 60% smaller than the 2022 edition.







