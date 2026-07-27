Prince Harry sent message for Prince William via King Charles this month?

Prince Harry wants to make amends to fix his relationship with Prince William.



The Duke of Sussex, who recently visited King Charles at Highgrove House for a brief reunion, is seemingly sending hints to make up with Prince William as well.

An insider tells Closer Online: “Harry has been throwing out these little hints here and there to make sure it’s known that he’s not carrying any sort of grudge towards his brother anymore, but he’s doing a heck of a lot more than that behind the scenes.”

“He accepts that they have very different views on a lot of things, but he’s sure that if they can simply agree to disagree, they will actually find they have a lot more common ground than they realise. He’s tired of living like his brother doesn’t exist; it’s simply too painful,” they added.

“He’s asked his father and various aides to let William know that he’s ready to sit down to talk anytime he chooses. If he had any chance of reaching William, he’d just call him up directly, but he’d never get through, so he has to resort to this roundabout way,’ the source explains,” said the source.