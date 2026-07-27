Meghan Markle knows she struck cord with right people through ‘As Ever’
Meghan wants to fix public opinion about her lifestyle brand
Meghan Markle is excited as she successfully approves herself as valuable talent.
The Duchess of Sussex, whose Netflix lifestyle show, with love Megan, has been nominated for Emmys is happy all the haters have been proven.
A source tells Heat World: “Meghan is beyond excited about getting this nomination. She sees it as proof that the show struck a chord with the people that matter. She was crushed when the show got cancelled, so this naturally has her feeling pretty vindicated. She also feels the ratings were unfairly judged and nowhere near as bad as some people made out.”
“It’s pretty brutal because, for a lot of people whose shows didn’t get nominated, it seems pretty bizarre that a cancelled show would even be in the running,” the insider says.
“There are a lot of people convinced she somehow wheedled her way to the nomination, whether that’s fair or not. Emmy campaigning can be catty and competitive at the best of times, but with so many people questioning whether she even deserved the nod it’s especially vicious.”
They continue: “The biggest complaint people in the industry have is that her numbers didn’t warrant this recognition, people are convinced that her name and her connections are the only reason she’s gotten this nomination so there’s a lot of bitterness.”
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