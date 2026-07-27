Princess Diana dodged ‘smitten men’ after divorce from King Charles

Princess Diana had men throwing themselves at her left and right after divorce from King Charles.



The former princesses, passed away in a car accident in Paris 1997, dodged a lot of genuine shooters, after she split from his majesty.

Speaking about Diana’s experiences, former royal butler Paul Burrell reveals: "The problem with being a newly divorced princess and the most beautiful woman in the world is that men across the globe are aware that you are single again.”

Burrell explained: "By the end of the summer of 1996 many high-profile or wealthy men began to make their intentions known to the princess....They kept knocking on the door, undeterred by polite refusals or constant excuses."

He witnessed "the flattery and thrill of the chase, knowing that she was unattainable,"

Butler added: “My duty now involved fielding calls from the smitten, the downright persistent, and the unhappily married. It was my job to know whom she wanted to speak to and whom she didn't, who had to be let down gently, who had to be told 'No!'"