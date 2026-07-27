King Charles gets Prince Harry mocked: ‘Prince of England’ can’t even work like this father

Prince Harry turns into a laughing stock for harping on about royal duty while his father battles cancer, while taking on a full work world that would “exhaust most people” who are “half his age” even.

The entire accusation lands via a well placed source and they spoke to RadarOnline while delivering this verdict.

According to the source, the world has had such a negative reaction to Prince Harry’s words is because of the answer he gave when asked about his profession. For those still unversed with the actual comment, the Duke referred to himself as the ‘Prince of England’ in a podcast appearance recently, however, not only has he been removed form the list of full-time royals since 2019 but there are also nuances that make the title itself impossible to claim.

Regardless, the comment sparked some widespread backlash and, for one, caused the Duke to come under heavy fire.

One helping of public ridicule came when a source spoke of the King’s schedule because they feel his diary “would exhaust people half his age,” yet he “keeps turning up because he believes public service comes first.” In comparison to him, “there is a growing feeling that his example only throws Harry's choices into sharper focus. When people hear Harry describe himself as a full-time dad,” there is but one reaction and its that many “cannot help contrasting that with the King's relentless commitment despite everything he is facing medically.”

But that isn’t where the comment concluded, in fact, a separate Palace insider also chimed in with a clarification.

According to them, ”no one questions Harry's love for his children, but the King's example reminds people what full-time public service really looks like. That contrast has become impossible for many observers to ignore.”