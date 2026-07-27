Prince William, Kate’s plans for Charlotte’s college life comes out amid George’s Eton chatter

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have gone the extra mile when it comes to ensuing Prince George’s personal comfort when It comes to Eton, but where security is concerned veteran broadcaster Simon Vigar has come forward.

According to the author of The Four Wives of Windsor: The Inside Story of the Power Behind the Crown, the plans being set in stone involve something akin to a ‘gentleman’s agreement’.

For those unversed, this will be another version of the privacy that William enjoyed during his time at the alma mater.

While talking to GB News he said, “in terms of when George, Charlotte and Louis complete university, once they're in their 20s, I think it'll be a similar deal, and privacy law is changing all the time. There will be similar conversations.”

“I would have thought occasional public bust-ups as well about what can be printed about the people that we know are going out with the young royals... it'll definitely develop.”

For those unversed, the only time this agreement was not respected was via Prince Edward’s own media company, when a camera crew arrived to film the future King.

But overall, the University of St Andrews “was great” for William and Catherine” so mr Vigar feels “the British media should get some credit here.”