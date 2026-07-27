US Military Intelligence trained expert breaks down Prince Harry’s secret

The truth against Prince Harry, his behavior, his actions and his allegedly secret dislike of what Meghan’s world represents has just come to light.

The person responsible for dishing on everything the Duke seems to lack has come via FBI, Secret Service and US Military Intelligence, body language expert named Scott Rouse.

The man in question got up close and personal with a video of Prince Harry’s speech about everything the British Army did for his personality, in his formative years and made some pretty shocking claims.

In his view the Duke “looks a little bit weak” and explained it all by going point to point.

He started with his basic body language cues and said, “we see lip compression; this happens almost every time he finishes one of his points.”

“This is classic Harry giving a speech; he'll step forward as he's saying something, then he takes that big step back. That normally shows a lack of confidence; we're probably going to see that a whole lot more.”

“He's trying to make a profound statement like the British Army made him who he is. It just looks a little bit weak to me because he just backs up.”

“He backs up as he starts a statement and his hand goes in his pocket. When we hide our hands or thumbs, that lets everyone know that our confidence is really low."Further observations included what Rouse described as compensatory movements.”

“A few things going on here, you see that big kick come out. It's one of his signature moves, we've seen it plenty of times before. That suggests he's trying to show he has confidence. Confidence enough to stick his leg out there and move forward.(Harry's) elbows are close to his side – they're close to his torso. Most of the time you see that when someone is lacking confidence, like in a situation like this.”