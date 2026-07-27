Prince George’s daily life shifts at 13 with cancer-stricken King Charles

Prince George is going through one of the biggest changes of his life, not only because he is soon headed to boarding school at Eton College but also because he is receiving the kind of one-on-one time that will one day make him stand apart from his siblings— given his responsibilities as future monarch.

A well-placed source has brought this to light, and it comes barely a month before he is set to move away from the safety of his parents private family home to school.

While talking to New Idea the insider said, “now he’s a teenager, William and Kate are making him much more aware of his future role in the world without overwhelming him and curating his image with a strong, more formal portrait is just the start.”

They also say, to ensure their son has the best chance possible to Kingship, at least twice a week, George has “private ‘monarch lessons’” to “cover royal responsibilities, constitutional history and law, protocol, composure and manners, as well as learning the Welsh language for when he becomes the Prince of Wales.”

As for what the second-in-line to the throne thinks himself, “he loves getting one-on-one time with his grandfather [King Charles] and the two have found common ground with their love of family history and ancestry.”

At one point in the conversation the insider also weighed in on the future the heir has to look forward to, despite his parents having provided him considerable privacy up till now.

In the source’s eyes the world has a lot to look forward to, where Prince George is involved. Reportedly, “his attendance at various events will increase, from sporting events to military exercises – and it’s looking like he’ll follow his dad’s footsteps with a new obsession with helicopters.” The reason for the is purely because William and Kate “know it’s time to take off the training wheels”, and “they’re both confident George is ready.”

Kate has also taken to having one-on-one chats of her own, and has been talking to him about ‘philanthropy' and ‘choosing his associations and endorsements’ wisely”.

Meanwhile William “takes every opportunity to have George by his side.” What’s pertinent to mention is that “those rugby matches aren’t just for fun! He needs to learn how to handle the public, from sparkly conversation skills to smoothly exiting a conversation.

However, what’s above everything, including his future, is his “emotional wellbeing” because as the insider explains it, “it is at the top of his parents’ priorities – and it appears they’ve found the perfect balance between building up his awareness of duty and keeping his private life as normal as possible.”