Prince William, Kate Middleton’s biggest fears threaten Prince George

Prince George’s September intake into Eton College is just around the corner and the world is gearing up to see the future King of England in a more adult setting.

For Toronto-based royal author and historian Carolyn Harris though, this will spell a time of constant change and ‘finding ones’ self’.

She pointed out how things are set to change in her chat with CBS and during that conversation she explained, “it just seems that there's quite a bit of interest in George as he's going through this period of transition in his life. He's starting at Eton, and even his growth spurt, how he suddenly seems to be as tall as his parents, is attracting a great deal of attention.”

The attention includes questions about his future, his plans, what he will become and even the way life will influence him now that he’s slowly moving away from the family circle, which he’s enjoyed for most of his younger life.

Even details of his personal life will see a huge shift because by being at boarding school he’ll be closer and closer to a number of people, who would not have had access to him under other circumstances.

All in all she admits, “it's going to be a challenging time for Prince George, [and] his parents and his school are going to be trying to create a lot of privacy,” however its not a disputed fact at all that the public is going to hope for more access, into “how he is going to be coming of age as a public figure.”

For those unversed, the prince celebrated his birthday on the 22nd of July, 2026.