Expert speaks out for the first time after Meghan Markle’s Masterchef Australia stint

Meghan Markle’s Masterchef Australia stint does not seem to have landed well, and the reason has just been exposed barely a few hours since the episode aired. While previously the bit about ‘royalty’ made headlines and wound up subsequently shut down as a ‘rehearsed stint’ soon after. This time around a well placed insider has come forward to the Naughty But Nice Substack.

One production insider decided to bare it all with the former publicist to the stars and gossip columnist, Rob Shuter.

According to them, “by the end of the day, everyone was just praying for the taping to be over.”

They also admitted that while people are “talking about the ‘royalty’ comment,” the truth of the matter is that it “was the least of the crew’s concerns.”

For those unversed with what this comment entailed, it was essentially her taped reaction to being called ‘royalty’ while on the set — by one of the judges.

It later snowballed onto social media as well, as many were questioning her ‘double standard’.

That is not all however, because a bit later, a separate insider also said “she carried herself like she was Julia Roberts arriving to shoot a blockbuster.” But in their eyes “this is MasterChef Australia. The team has worked with award winners, world-famous chefs, and global stars. They’ve never experienced anything quite like this.”

Near the end the celebrity news reporter also referenced a separate admission and it came

“There was an audible sigh of relief when Meghan finally wrapped. People couldn’t wait for the day to be over. Even now, mentioning her name around the production office makes some crew members tense up.”