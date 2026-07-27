Grave of Prince William and Harry’s uncle visited by Charles Spencer’s new wife

Charles Spencer’s wife, Countess Cat Spencer, said her husband took her to see his brother’s grave on the Sandringham Estate.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Today, Charles Spencer took me to see the grave of his brother, John Spencer, who died just after birth on January 12th 1960.”

"He was buried in a quiet corner of the church of St Mary Magdalen, Sandringham, next to their grandfather. A few years ago, Charles had John’s headstone restored.”

She added, “The church is right next to Park House, where Charles and his siblings grew up. I loved seeing these parts of Norfolk where he had what sounds like a gloriously happy childhood!”

Charles Spencer married Cat Jarman on May 15, 2026 in the United States.

The private ceremony took place in Arizona near Sedona's Cathedral Rock.

Her social media post comes days after Charles Spencer hosted his nephew Prince Harry’s family at his Northamptonshire home.

Prince Harry brought his wife Meghan Markle and two children, Prince Archie and Lilibet to visit their home.

According to reports, Harry also visited the grave of his mother, the late Prince Diana.







