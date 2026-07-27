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Trump says US is talking with Iran right now

President Donald Trump said the United States is having good talks with Iran

By The News Digital
Published July 27, 2026
Trump says US is talking with Iran right now

US President Donald Trump ‌told reporters on Monday that the United ​States is having "good talks" with ​Iran "right now."

Trump, on ⁠Air Force One on ​his way to ​Michigan, said he has "plenty of time" to deal with ​Iran.

"There's a good ​chance that something could happen," ‌Trump ⁠said about a potential deal with Iran.

The president also said ​he ​will ⁠ask Russia about providing satellite imagery ​to assist Iran.

"I'll ​ask ⁠Putin about it," Trump said. "We'll find out."

The News Digital
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