Trump says US is talking with Iran right now

US President Donald Trump ‌told reporters on Monday that the United ​States is having "good talks" with ​Iran "right now."

Trump, on ⁠Air Force One on ​his way to ​Michigan, said he has "plenty of time" to deal with ​Iran.

"There's a good ​chance that something could happen," ‌Trump ⁠said about a potential deal with Iran.

The president also said ​he ​will ⁠ask Russia about providing satellite imagery ​to assist Iran.

"I'll ​ask ⁠Putin about it," Trump said. "We'll find out."