World
Trump says US is talking with Iran right now
President Donald Trump said the United States is having good talks with Iran
Published July 27, 2026
US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that the United States is having "good talks" with Iran "right now."
Trump, on Air Force One on his way to Michigan, said he has "plenty of time" to deal with Iran.
"There's a good chance that something could happen," Trump said about a potential deal with Iran.
The president also said he will ask Russia about providing satellite imagery to assist Iran.
"I'll ask Putin about it," Trump said. "We'll find out."
At The News Digital, our editors combine entertainment savvy with global reporting expertise. Expect authoritative coverage of royals, Hollywood, and trending topics, plus clear, reliable updates across science, politics, sports, and business. We keep it accurate, timely, and easy to understand, so you can stay ahead.
Share this story:Make us preferred on Google
-
US Consulate in Toronto targeted in shooting for second time this year
-
Paris Knife Attack: Man arrested after three women stabbed near Porte de Clichy
-
UN slams Venezuela's ICC withdrawal for undermining accountability
-
Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart breaks silence on Nancy Guthrie’s abduction
-
Sam Altman and top senate democrat to hold high-stakes AI security talks
-
Savannah Guthrie begs Nancy's kidnappers to 'tell us where she is'
-
David Ellison speaks out after judge pauses Paramount-WBD mega-merger deal
-
Macron calls crisis meeting of French cabinet as blaze approaches Bordeaux