Law will take its course as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reluctant to give up 'honour'

Months after saying Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Freedom of the City of London honour could not be removed due to legal constraints, officials are now determined to introduce changes that would enable its removal.

Earlier this year, they had expressed their inability because of the existing mechanism for stripping the honour as it was "defective and defunct".

GB News reports that legal officials are now drawing up a bill that would enable the removal.

According to GB News, the City of London Corporation has acknowledged there is currently no effective lawful mechanism to carry out a removal and is now working to create one.

“We understand why people want this matter resolved as quickly as possible, and we share that desire," a Corporation spokesman said.

Should the bill be approved, it would open the way for elected members to decide whether the former prince's Freedom should be taken away.

Mountbatten-Windsor was granted the Freedom in 2012 "by virtue of patrimony," as his father, Prince Philip, had held the status of Freeman.

The Corporation's efforts to resolve the matter have been underway for several months.

In April, it disclosed that a letter had been sent to Mountbatten-Windsor inviting him to voluntarily give up the honour, but no response was received.