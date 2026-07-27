‘Destroyer’ Meghan Markle lands most horrid honor: 'She's the most crawled woman on Earth’

Meghan Markle has just been dragged through the mud, by her metaphorical hair, and the person whose delivered the truth bombs is none other than British socialite Lady Colin Campbell.

The socialite took to her YouTube channel with a flurry of questions by fans, that too from her hospital room and got candid right off the bat.

In her eyes, Meghan’s approach to the Royal Family has been well thought out and planned.

She even went as far as to claim, “[Meghan’s] the one who destroyed the relationship between him and [Harry’s] family. She's the one who capitalized upon immature and drug addled and disturbed disaffection and second-son syndrome stupidity to create the tremendous international melee that she has created.”

Moreover, “it's had a payoff,” she’s also alleged. “It's made her the most talked about woman on earth, or as she puts it the most ‘crawled woman’ on earth.

but this isn’t where the socialite decided to sign off, in fact she made sure to make one point clear and that’s that Meghan does wear what she’s done “like a badge of honor” and the reason for this, at least in Ms Campbell’s eyes is “because she does,” quite frankly.

She’s also alleged, “the Meghan’s of this world very quickly realize, after a certain point, that they're never going to get the approbation they require, but they can get the ‘attention’ and they make sure they do.”

before concluding is when Ms Campbell offered more insights and said, “the disrespect that she has shown for the royal family has been beyond belief. The family couldn't believe what they were experiencing. They had never experienced anything like it before.”