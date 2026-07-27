‘Desperate’ Sarah Ferguson’s tightly held secret leaks

Sarah Ferguson has, yet again, been forced to scramble and its not looking good this time around.

For those unversed, the most recent woe to hit her front door is in regards to her location. Currently she has been ousted as living in the late Paddy McNally’s luxurious chalet in Verbier, but with her hideout getting exposed, she fears its ‘lost its appeal’ in the eyes of sources.

The source that dropped this insight also went into more detail about the current plight she finds her in, because many of her other friends seem hesitant to open their doors to her again.

In a conversation with Naughty But Nice one of the sources explains, “the whole point was that nobody knew where she was.” but “the moment the location became public, it stopped feeling like a safe escape.”

That isn’t where the conversation ended either because another source chimed in soon after and admits one of the reasons its hard to find a place to hide away in is because she’s “looking for complete privacy—but she’s also used to a certain level of luxury.”

The problem is that “many of her wealthiest friends are reluctant to get involved,” they also say.

Still, calls have been going out from New York to Palm Beach, even Los Angeles, and one of the pals, mentioned by name are U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick whose been known to drop nearly $100,000 at a 2008 charity auction to have dinner with Fergie.