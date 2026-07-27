What led to Kyle Kuzma’s response to Zohran Mamdani?

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's remarks about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sparked criticism from Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma.

Taking aim at Mamdani on X, he called him a "mayor playing president."

Responding to the mayor's video, the NBA veteran suggested Mamdani was more concerned with appearances than governing, labeling the mayor's talking points as performative.

"This is 2026. People cosplaying as things they don’t have the authority, the talent, or the track record to actually be. Just for content," Kuzma wrote, quote-tweeting Mamdani's address.

The response came after Mamdani released a video calling for the arrest of Netanyahu under an International Criminal Court warrant ahead of the United Nations General Assembly.

Kyle Kuzma left thousands of Americans wondering about his ethnicity and religion after his response to the mayor, with many questioning whether he is Jewish.

For those unaware, the American basketball player is the son of Caucasian mother, and Black-African-American father.

Born in Flint, Michigan Kyle Kuzma has shown public support for Israel and has been highlighted in Jewish publications as a non-Jewish supporter.



