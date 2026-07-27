What led to Kyle Kuzma’s response to Zohran Mamdani?
Is Kyle Kuzma Jewish or a supporter of Benjamin Netanyahu?
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's remarks about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sparked criticism from Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma.
Taking aim at Mamdani on X, he called him a "mayor playing president."
Responding to the mayor's video, the NBA veteran suggested Mamdani was more concerned with appearances than governing, labeling the mayor's talking points as performative.
"This is 2026. People cosplaying as things they don’t have the authority, the talent, or the track record to actually be. Just for content," Kuzma wrote, quote-tweeting Mamdani's address.
The response came after Mamdani released a video calling for the arrest of Netanyahu under an International Criminal Court warrant ahead of the United Nations General Assembly.
Kyle Kuzma left thousands of Americans wondering about his ethnicity and religion after his response to the mayor, with many questioning whether he is Jewish.
For those unaware, the American basketball player is the son of Caucasian mother, and Black-African-American father.
Born in Flint, Michigan Kyle Kuzma has shown public support for Israel and has been highlighted in Jewish publications as a non-Jewish supporter.
-
Nadia Marcinko: Epstein girlfriend calls herself ‘Global Girl on social media’
-
Who is D4vd? Apple Music hacked amid murder case
-
Dubai becomes millionaire hotspot after 102% wealth surge: Report finds
-
‘It's time to say goodbye’: Gary Stevenson pauses YouTube channel amid mental health struggles
-
Lamine Yamal strongly warned about romance with girlfriend Ines Garcia
-
Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Ines Garcia hits 4 million Instagram followers after Spain’s World Cup win
-
US sports betting nears $300 billion as experts warn of addiction risks
-
Are we closer to a real-life ‘genie’ that grants any wish: Here's what Sam Altman thinks