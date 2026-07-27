Carly Simon reveals quiet battle with Parkinson's and past cancer shock

Carly Simon, a music legend whose name has a string of hit records, is quietly battling Parkinson's disease, she has now revealed.



Away from prying eyes, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame icon shared she has been recuperating.

But the devastating diagnosis, which she first discovered years ago, had an emotional toll on her.

In an emotional statement, Simon said severe arthritis was the first signal in her lead-up to her Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

“Eventually, there were periods when I could not walk without considerable help,” she said, according to NBC News.

“My family and I knew that something more was going on. After an extensive evaluation at the Mayo Clinic, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.”

With the diagnosis, Simon shared it took her years to come to terms with the illness.

“So many people have written to me, kindly wondering about my relative silence, asking how I am and what I have been doing. The truth is, I’ve been learning how to live with Parkinson’s disease,” she said.

“It has taken me some time to understand the diagnosis, to adjust to it, and to decide how much I wanted to say about it publicly."

"Parkinson’s is different for everyone, and it can be unpredictable. Some days I’m so tired I can’t get the day moving at all."

"On others, it gives me a little more room to move, think, work, and feel like myself," the Anticipation hitmaker said.

But the 83-year-old's health woes did not stop there.

In addition to Parkinson's, she underwent cancer surgery on her face, which shook her confidence to be seen in public.

Yet, in the wake of warm wishes, Simon thanked them all and revealed she has been recording a new album, Comes in Waves