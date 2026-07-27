Who is D4vd? Apple Music hacked amid murder case

D4vd, the 21-year-old singer born David Anthony Burke, rose to fame on TikTok with viral hits "Romantic Homicide" and "Here With Me" before his career came to an abrupt halt last year.

He is now in custody in Los Angeles, charged with murder and the sexual abuse of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, and his ongoing preliminary hearing was disrupted over the weekend when his official Apple Music page was apparently hacked.

A track titled "I Did It" appeared on Burke's verified Apple Music profile, using cover art showing the impounded Tesla in which Rivas Hernandez's body was found in September 2025.

It’s not something new but a song known as “Celeste”, which is an old demo that leaked on the Internet for the first time in December 2023, with lyrics referring to a girl known as Celeste.

There’s nothing to confirm that the Celeste mentioned in the song is the same as Rivas Hernandez, and Burke has never admitted to having written the song before. The song has since been removed from Apple Music.

Who is D4vd? Apple Music hacked amid murder case

Burke has denied all the charges against him, which include murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and mutilation of human remains.

His preliminary hearing, which will determine whether the case proceeds to trial, resumed this week in Los Angeles. Rivas Hernandez's body was discovered inside Burke's Tesla in a Los Angeles tow yard last September.

The D4vd account was not the only big-name artist page hacked that weekend, with one song containing a racial slur being posted on the accounts of Ariana Grande and girl group Katseye, but there does not seem to be any connection between the two cases.

False and impersonator music is something that has been going around all streaming sites, where Sony Music says that it has requested that over 135,000 songs impersonating their artists be taken off this year, and Spotify has removed 75 million spam songs in just one year. While Spotify has released a new feature for reviewing artists' material, Apple Music has made no such move yet.

A court hearing is expected to take place after the judge makes his/her decision on whether Burke gets a trial or not.