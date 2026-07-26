‘It's time to say goodbye’: Gary Stevenson pauses YouTube channel amid mental health struggles

Gary Stevenson, who built a massive online following, officially announced on his social platforms that he is stopping his weekly videos due to burnout.

The former Citibank trader posted a 48-minute detailed video on YouTube titled “It's time to say goodbye.

The 40-year-old is exhausted from constant online disputes and media scrutiny including backlash over his recent Channel 4 documentary.

He urged fans to keep pushing for wealth taxes such as 2% levy on fortunes over £2 million and expressed gratitude to his followers including economists and MP lan Byrne.

While he clarified that we are pausing the channel for a long time with an exception for Burnham, supporters still want him to succeed, though some critics are making speculations on the timing amid recent wealth tax talks involving Andy Burnham.

Stevenson shed light on the importance of mental health, advising people to take adequate sleep if you can talk to your friends. It is crucial to share that understanding with others. We don’t all get to live in times that are simple, but we do all get to change the world together.

On social platform X, fans have been responding with one user writing, “The best quote I ever heard many years ago was "everything works out in the end, and if they haven't worked out, it isn't the end" Good luck Gary.”

Second said: “Even for the 'last video ever' you couldn't be bothered to get it right, unscripted isn't some sort of virtue, it's a lack of care. Goodbye to our part-time savior who failed to make his point with any depth.”

“Channel is down for now but not forever. I am working on some other cool stuff too which will come out at some point. I’ll be here as long as the economy keeps collapsing. After that I turned this into a Japanese Language learning channel.

Stevenson extended a special big thanks to all his Patreon people stating that none of this would have been possible without them.