Apple Smart Glasses likely to debut at WWDC 2027: Check expected price

Apple's long-rumoured smart glasses are real; they're reportedly priced like a mid-range accessory, and they're still a year away from their public debut.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to launch the smart glasses, codenamed N50, during the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2027.

The glasses were originally expected to launch this year, but Apple pushed the timeline back to work through privacy concerns tied to camera-equipped eyewear.

Apple Smart Glasses price (expected)

Gurman reports the device will sit within Apple's Vision hardware group and carry a price between $200 and $500, with oval-shaped cameras and multiple frame styles.

Unlike Meta's Ray-Ban line, which has sold millions of units despite repeated privacy controversies, Apple's teams reportedly see privacy as the product's top priority rather than an afterthought.

Apple Smart Glasses specs

According to Gurman, prototypes of the glasses have even been created without a camera to counterbalance the possibility of experiencing the same abuse the company has faced regarding its AirTags.

In this first generation of glasses, there is no in-lens AR display, while the issue of camera usage is still up in the air.

While the glasses are scheduled for release in 2027, Gurman mentions that the next iteration of Apple’s smartwatches is just around the corner, as the Watch Series 12 in Wi-Fi-only (N237) and LTE (N238), along with Watch Ultra 4 (N240), are currently in late-stage testing.

None are expected to bring major design changes, but all three are tipped to get a new chipset and improved health and fitness tracking. A new Watch SE isn't expected this year, since Apple released the Watch SE 3 in 2025.