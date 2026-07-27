Nadia Marcinko: Epstein girlfriend calls herself ‘Global Girl on social media’

Nadia Marcinko, an Epstein girlfriend from Slovakia, drew global attention when the BBC reported that she could face questions from US lawmakers despite her plea deal in connection with Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Marcinko was Epstein's main girlfriend for seven years - his most significant partner after Ghislaine Maxwell - and in later years, an assistant pilot of his private plane.

“She is comparatively unknown to the public, but she may soon find herself in the spotlight,” reported the BBC.

The report said that Marcinko is one of four women who were named as Epstein's "potential co-conspirators" in a 2008 plea deal that granted them immunity from prosecution. Now, two of those women - Epstein assistants Sarah Kellen and Lesley Groff - are about to be questioned by US legislators. One congresswoman wants all four, including Adriana Ross, another Epstein assistant, and Marcinko, to be investigated, despite the plea deal.

Nothing has been heard from or about the woman since the latest batch of Epstein files were released by the US Justice Department and the publication of the BBC report.

A look at her LinkenIn profile shows that she’s been running her business quietly as the Epstein scandal rocked the world.

She introduces herself as a professional pilot and boast about her successful career as a high fashion model.

Her LinkedIn bio reads: “Pilot | Founder & CEO: Aviloop

“After a successful career as a high fashion model and spokesperson, Nadia was ready for longer runways and became a licensed Airline Transport Pilot, flight instructor and aerobatic pilot, type rated on Gulfstream II, III, IV and multiple Boeing aircraft. During her time as a pilot, Nadia developed a thorough understanding of the aviation industry and its demands. Since 2011, Nadia has been sharing her expertise as a spokesperson for aviation and through consulting work at her company, Aviloop, which develops creative marketing strategies to help accelerate the growth of other aviation businesses. Acting as 'Global Girl' on social media, Nadia has been promoting general aviation and inspiring the next generation of aviators.”

A nine-year-old post on her account had comments from people who called her out for her links to Epstein.

It’s not known whether she will be called by the US lawmakers for interrogation as people continue to demand probe into Epstein.



