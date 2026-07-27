Royals

Prince William issues statement on France, Spain, UK wildfires

The Prince of Wales expresses sympathy with the people affected by the wildfires

By The News Digital
Published July 27, 2026
Prince William issues statement on France, Spain, UK wildfires

Prince William on Monday said the devastating wildfires in France, Spain and the UK are a stark reminder of the challenges posed by an increasingly extreme climate.

The Prince of Wales said this in a statement posted on social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

He said: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating wildfires across France, Spain and the UK.

We are deeply grateful to the firefighters, emergency services and volunteers working tirelessly in extraordinary difficult conditions.

These events are a stark reminder of the challenges posed by an increasingly extreme climate and the importance of protecting both people and nature. W"

Prince William issues statement on France, Spain, UK wildfires

According to Reuters news agency, the scale of this summer's wildfires in Europe is putting pressure on firefighting ⁠resources and ​raising questions about how to respond.

Aircraft from Turkey, Italy and Greece, as well as a Portuguese wildfire intervention ​team, are joining the firefighting efforts in Spain.

Switzerland is supporting France by sending two Super Puma helicopters and their crews after a request from Paris.


The News Digital
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