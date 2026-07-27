Emily Wilson reviews Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey': 'I would be ashamed to write this script'

Christopher Nolan previously sang the praises of Emily Wilson's hit translation of Homer's The Odyssey, even sharing how her take on the epic inspired him to adapt the poem to the big screen.



But the author, however, is not returning the favour.

In a brutal jab at the celebrated director, the acclaimed classicist attacked the swords-and-sandals epic as it is on its path to hit the $1 billion milestone at the global box office.

Her prime criticism is centered on Nolan, what she describes as stripping the soul of the ancient epic, as the University of Pennsylvania professor went on to deliver the sharpest line, "I would be ashamed to have written any part of this script.”

Her review in the London Book of Review read, “I had hoped that Nolan’s affinity with these Homeric themes might push him to new creative heights, and enable him to conjure more believable characters."

She slammed Nolan's adaptation as high on visual spectacles but low on substance.

"But ‘The Odyssey’ features his usual combination of grandiosity and superficiality … the film’s vision is too confused, its characters too underdeveloped, to deliver what it half-promises in terms of big ideas – although it is very good at conveying big bangs and big giants,” the review reads.

Taking aim at the script, Wilson wrote, “Nolan’s ‘Odyssey’ lacks many of the elements that make the poem great."

"It has nothing convincing to say about time, memory, history, war, or about the relationship between one warrior’s glorious return and the lives of his family, adversaries, comrades, friends and neighbors."

"It lacks psychological, emotional, political and ethical depth. Its narrative structure is gimmicky. The writing is abysmal," the reviewer pulls no punches.

"None of the characters has convincing motivation for their actions or words. There are no sex scenes, and all the food looks horrible," the scathing review stated.

Among the harsh criticisms, Wilson does acknowledge the impact of Nolan, which reignited global interest in Homer's The Odyssey.

However, beyond the hot-piping words, it seems moviegoers are all in, hook, line, and sinker for The Odyssey, as theatres are still receiving strong demand for the Greek epic.