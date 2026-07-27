Savannah Guthrie begs Nancy's kidnappers to 'tell us where she is'

After a lull of nearly three months, Savannah Guthrie took to social media again to urge her mom Nancy's abductors to pay heed to her family's pleas.



In a video message on Instagram to the alleged kidnappers, the TODAY anchor earnestly says, “I’m coming on today with a very specific message."

She continues, "It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed."

Despite no clue on Nancy's whereabouts, Savannah doubles down on keeping searching for her, “We have done our part, and we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts.”

Later, in the video message, the 54-year-old directly appeals to her mother's kidnappers, saying, “The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place, and I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So I’m asking you, begging you to do the right thing now."

“Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing," her appeal went on to note.

"Help us bring this situation to an end. For all of us, no matter where we’ve been and what we’ve done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice," Savannah concludes.

Nancy has been missing since Feb. 1 as investigators have yet to arrest a suspect.