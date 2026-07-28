Alan Ritchson addresses his ugly encounter with neighbour in front of his children

Alan Ritchson has finally reflected on an altercation with his neighbour in front of his children.

For those unaware, Ritchson had a fight with his neighbour when he was riding a motorcycle around a Tennessee neighbourhood with his children in March of this year, which was caught on camera.

During the Monday, July 27 episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the 43-year-old American actor, the father of three sons, Calem, Edan, and Amory, revealed that a man stepped in front of his bike, and his two kids were close to him, sitting on their own bikes on the road.

He told Shepard that it was the “scariest thing” he’s “ever been through,” adding, “People have no context about what was going on.”

“The bike that I was riding that day, I had just received. It was custom-built for me and its exceptionally loud. ... I was just kind of plying with this thing while [my kids are] putting along, we’re hardly moving. It was our first time around. I never met that guy ever in my life,” Ritchson explained.

The Fast X star first thought the man was “just doing what everybody does” when they catch him in the neighborhood but that individual stepped in front of him “all of a sudden.”

“And that’s when it got weird. I was like, ‘This is obviously not a normal reaction,'" he quipped. "But I wasn’t going fast and [that bike is] loud, so I can understand how somebody who doesn’t know what’s going on might be like, ‘It’s so loud, he’s racing through the neighborhood!’”

“Anyway, I get myself together, he starts coming at me pretty aggressively, I push him down. He was huge, the same size as me. ... And he was heated, so he stepped into my grill and I pushed him back,” Alan Ritchson detailed.