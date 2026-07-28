Insider reveals bombshell reason why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kept Portugal visit private

An insider has revealed the most private concerns of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lives following their visits to Portugal and the United Kingdom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Portugal in early July of this year, but they confirmed their gateway on July 23, 2026, by sharing photographs.

An insider told PEOPLE that the reason why the high-profile couple kept their summer getway out of the public eye.

The source said, “They love Portugal because Archie and Lilibet can simply be kids. It’s always very low-key with beach days, playing and spending time together as a family.”

“That kind of normal family time is really important to Harry and Meghan,” the insider stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, landed in the UK on July 7 and remained there until July 11, 2026.

Their visit included a private meeting with the British Monarch King Charles at Highgrove on July 10, 2026, marking the first reunion since 2022.