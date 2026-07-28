Eric Roberts shares message after missing daughter Emma's big day

Eric Roberts has spoken out after being absent from his daughter Emma Roberts' wedding to Cody John over the weekend.

In a statement to Page Six, the actor made it clear there are no hard feelings over missing the ceremony.

"I love my daughter, always have, always will," he said. "It is perfectly wonderful for her to celebrate however she wants, with whomever she wants."

His comments came after photos showed the 70-year-old leaving a gym in Los Angeles the day after Emma's wedding, while the actress was celebrating with family and friends in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Emma, 35, married actor Cody John at his family's estate after four years together. The outdoor ceremony lasted about 45 minutes despite temperatures reaching 95 degrees.

The American Horror Story actress was walked down the aisle by her 5-year-old son, Rhodes, whom she shares with former partner Garrett Hedlund.

She wore a custom Monique Lhuillier wedding gown, while John opted for a classic black tuxedo.

Among the guests were Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder, along with Ashley Benson, Brandon Davis, Demi Moore, Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer, Sarah Paulson and Billie Lourd.

Although Eric did not attend, he has recently said that reports of a strained relationship with Emma are inaccurate.

Speaking on the Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson podcast in April, he said their relationship only appears "complicated through outside eyes."

The actor has also admitted he wasn't always the father he wanted to be.

"I was not to be depended on emotionally whatsoever," he said, adding that he takes "full responsibility" for his past.