Usher fan defends herself after awkward onstage moment goes viral

A fan who went viral after an awkward onstage moment with Usher has spoken out, saying people misunderstood what happened.

During the singer's concert in Nashville on Saturday, the woman was invited onstage as part of Usher's usual audience interaction. As he performed shirtless and attempted to seduce her, she appeared uncomfortable and gave little response.

When Usher encouraged her to lie back on a bed set up onstage, she leaned backwards.

"I don't think she want to be on the stage, huh?" the 47-year-old singer told the crowd before signaling for crew members to escort her off stage.

The moment instantly went viral on social media, with some viewers criticising the fan for accepting the invitation if she wasn't willing to take part.

She later addressed the backlash online, insisting she had no idea what the onstage segment involved.

"First off, NOBODY is declining to go on stage," she wrote. "I looked good asf, you think I wasn't going to let THOUSANDS of people see me?"

The fan explained that she and her mother had originally bought floor seats before being upgraded to the VIP section before the show.

"They don't say who you're going up there for!" she added. "Y'all wanted me to go up there and f*** him atp?"

She later posted selfies on social media with the caption, "Unbothered," before defending herself again on Instagram Stories.

"Y'all aren't gonna get on the internet calling me out my name and disrespecting me," she wrote. "Don't think that yall are gonna bully me about an experience that yall didn't get!"