Dolly Parton's family suffers another loss

Coy "Denver" Parton, the older brother of country music icon Dolly Parton, has died at the age of 82.

The obituary shared by Atchley Funeral Home reveals that Denver passed away on July 23. No cause of death was announced.

Born on Aug. 16, 1943, Denver lived in Sevierville, Tennessee, where he worked for many years as a crane operator, helping build bridges. Outside of work, he enjoyed farming and hunting.

He is survived by his daughters, Chris and Jennifer, grandson Ian Parton, brother Bobby Parton and sisters Willadeene Buzzeo, Dolly Parton, Stella Parton, Cassie Griffith, Freida Parton, Rachel George and Laura Price, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Denver was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Parton, his parents, Lee and Avie Lee Parton, and several siblings, including Larry, David, Randy and Floyd Parton.

His death comes after the Parton family has experienced several losses in recent years.

In an interview in June, Dolly's sister Stella Parton spoke about the pain of losing brothers David, Randy and Floyd, as well as their niece, Tever.

"Losing your parents is one thing... But you don't accept that as easily with a sibling," Stella said. "Siblings are closer than anyone, really, because you've had them with you your whole life."

A private memorial service for Denver will be held at a later date.