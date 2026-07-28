Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart breaks silence on Nancy Guthrie’s abduction

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart has not yet lost hope in Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy’s abduction.

For those unaware, Elizabeth was kidnapped at knifepoint from her home by Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee at the age of 14 in June 2002 in Salt Lake City. She was released after nine months in March 2003.

While giving an interview to E! News, the American activist and commentator shares her take on the kidnapping of the 84-year-old mother of Savannah.

Despite being “heartbroken” for the Guthrie family, she told the outlet that she is still hopeful that Nancy will return home safely.

Elizabeth said, “I would remind people that we don’t know all the details. I certainly hope that the investigators have more details than we do, and I certainly hope that they’re making more progress.”

“I want to remind people that there isn’t a body, so there is still reason to have hope that she is alive and that we shouldn’t give up until we find her,” she quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Nancy Guthrie was last spotted at her residence in Tuscon, Arizona, on January 31, 2026, and has been missing since then. Her family filed a complaint about her sudden disappearance as she did not show up at a church event as planned.