Sarah Drew recalls Ed Harris's emotional support on 'Radio' set

Sarah Drew recently got candid and opened up about how Ed Harris consoled him after a gross encounter with her co-star on the set of Radio.

For those unaware, Drew played the role of Mary Helen and Harris breathed life into Coach Jones in the 2003 biographical sports drama film, which was inspired by and loosely based on Gary Smith’s Sports Illustrated article Someone to Lean On, published in 1996.

On Saturday, July 25, at San Diego Comic-Con, she joined Entertainment Weekly’s Bold School panel, where she revealed that Harris was the one who made her feel at ease by sharing some words of wisdom when one of Radio co-star made her feel “stupid” during rehearsal.

The 45-year-old American actress shared, “My first movie ever, I got to work with some pretty amazing people. I worked with Ed Harris. He played my dad. He’s so amazing. And I had only done theater before. I’d never been on the set before.”

Drew went on to recall that she was rehearsing an emotional scene when an unnamed co-star told her that she was going over the board, shattering her confidence.

She said, “I was getting emotional in the rehearsal because when you’re rehearsing for a play, you go all out all the time. You’re always going all out. You don’t hold anything back ever.

“And another person, who I won’t name, came up to me to be like, ‘Oh, honey, you’re gonna blow yourself out. Don’t do that. When the camera’s not on you, don’t do that. You gotta wait.’”

“They made me feel a little stupid, if I’m being honest, for doing that. I’m like, ‘Oh, this is just, I guess, not the way things go in the world of film,’” the Everwood actress stated.

It is pertinent to mention that unlike that nasty cast member, Harris was utterly impressed by her efforts and encouraged her for her unwavering commitment to her job.

“Ed sidles up to me and goes, ‘That’s b******.’ And he goes, ‘I do my best work off camera, and if you’re not giving 110 percent to your acting partner when the camera’s not on you, you are not doing your job,’” Sarah Drew shared, quipping that she has brought Ed Harris’s words with her to every project she has worked on ever since.