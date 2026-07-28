Suri Cruise legally ditches famous surname

Suri Cruise has reportedly taken a major step in distancing herself from her estranged father, Tom Cruise, by legally changing her last name.

The 20-year-old is now legally known as Suri Noelle, adopting her mother Katie Holmes' middle name in place of Cruise, Page Six has reported.

The publication reports that public records show Suri registered to vote in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, in October 2024 under her new legal name while attending Carnegie Mellon University. Under Pennsylvania law, voters must register using their legal name.

There is no record of a name change being filed in Allegheny County, suggesting the legal process may have been completed in New York before she left for college.

Although the legal change has only now come to light, Suri has been using the name Noelle publicly for some time. She also appeared as Suri Noelle in the graduation program at New York's LaGuardia High School in 2024.

At the time, a source claimed the decision honoured her mother and was aimed at creating her own identity as she started college.

Suri, who is studying musical theater at Carnegie Mellon University, has already begun building her acting career.

Earlier this year, she performed in a staged reading of Cosmic Microwave Background in Pittsburgh and is set to appear in Midsummer!, a modern adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream, before the production heads to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tom and Katie welcomed Suri in April 2006 before marrying later that year. After their divorce in 2012, Suri was raised by Katie, while she has remained estranged from her father in the years since.