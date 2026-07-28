'Love Island' crowns winners after final twist

Julia and Lorenzo have been crowned the winners of Love Island season 13, taking home the show's $50,000 cash prize after receiving the highest number of votes from the public.

Host Maya Jama announced the result during Monday night's live final on ITV2.

Jasmin and Kavan finished in second place, while Simba and Angelista came third.

Before the winners were revealed, the finale featured one last twist.

Yasmin and Tommy were dumped from the villa just before the final three after recently eliminated couple Mica and Samraj were asked to choose one pair to leave.

It marked the first time in the show's history that a couple was eliminated during the final itself.

Tommy's time in the villa had also come under scrutiny after it emerged that he ended a 10-month relationship only weeks before joining the dating show. Although he insisted the split was mutual and happened before filming, some Islanders questioned whether he had entered the villa for the right reasons.

Despite the shock exit, Tommy said he had no regrets. "I've found my person," he said.

"That's what I came in here to do, and that's what I've done. I'm really happy, and there's no one else I would have wanted to leave the villa with."

Yasmin also looked back positively on her experience, calling it "the best experience" of her life.

She said the surprise dumping did not upset her, admitting she had expected there was a chance she and Tommy would be sent home after the former Islanders returned to vote.

Earlier in the finale, Mica and Samraj were also eliminated after receiving the most votes from the returning Islanders, who decided they did not deserve a place in the final.