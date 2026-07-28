Entertainment

Celeste Rivas Hernandez's family reacts as D4vd heads to trial

D4vd will face trial in a murder case

By Zaid Bin Amir
Published July 28, 2026
Celeste Rivas Hernandezs family reacts as D4vd heads to trial
Celeste Rivas Hernandez's family reacts as D4vd heads to trial

Following the Los Angeles County Superior Court judge's ruling that there is sufficient evidence to proceed with the murder case against D4vd, the family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez is expressing their thoughts on the decision.

“The family’s relieved that it’s done with,” lawyer Patrick Steinfeld told reporters on Monday at the conclusion of the five-day preliminary hearing.

“They’re going to take a break and they appreciate the hard work the district attorney’s office has done, as well as the investigation by LAPD investigators," he added.

The lawyer added that the family thanked the media for its continued coverage.

"They are private individuals and so they hope that you understand that even though they haven’t appeared before the media, that they’re grateful for the media’s continued coverage and keeping Celeste’s name in the news," said Patrick.

It is worth noting here that D4vd is accused of the murder of a 14-year-old girl from Lake Elsinore, California, on April 23, 2025.

As per the prosecutor, the Romantic Homicide singer killed Celeste after she threatened to expose their illegal sexual relationship.

Her remains were found inside two bags in the front trunk of D4vd's Tesla in September 2025.

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, remains in jail.

Zaid Bin Amir
Zaid Bin Amir is a reporter focusing on trending topics across films, celebrity culture, and digital media, with one year of experience. He tracks viral stories, industry shifts, and online conversations, delivering timely and engaging coverage that highlights how trends evolve and shape the broader entertainment landscape.
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