Celeste Rivas Hernandez's family reacts as D4vd heads to trial

Following the Los Angeles County Superior Court judge's ruling that there is sufficient evidence to proceed with the murder case against D4vd, the family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez is expressing their thoughts on the decision.

“The family’s relieved that it’s done with,” lawyer Patrick Steinfeld told reporters on Monday at the conclusion of the five-day preliminary hearing.

“They’re going to take a break and they appreciate the hard work the district attorney’s office has done, as well as the investigation by LAPD investigators," he added.

The lawyer added that the family thanked the media for its continued coverage.

"They are private individuals and so they hope that you understand that even though they haven’t appeared before the media, that they’re grateful for the media’s continued coverage and keeping Celeste’s name in the news," said Patrick.

It is worth noting here that D4vd is accused of the murder of a 14-year-old girl from Lake Elsinore, California, on April 23, 2025.

As per the prosecutor, the Romantic Homicide singer killed Celeste after she threatened to expose their illegal sexual relationship.

Her remains were found inside two bags in the front trunk of D4vd's Tesla in September 2025.

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, remains in jail.