Oprah Winfrey reveals how Beyoncé appreciated her fan letter: 'I was so blown away'

Oprah Winfrey opened up about how Beyoncé surprised her after she attended her Renaissance tour.

For those unaware, Beyoncé kicked off her The Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm on May 10, 2023, to promote her seventh studio album of the same name, which she dropped on July 29, 2022. She concluded her memorable tour on October 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri, after performing fifty-six shows across Europe and North America.

On Monday, July 27, the Are You Okay? web show shared a clip in which Winfrey revealed that the 35-time Grammy-winning American singer sent her a special gift after she joined her during one of her Renaissance tour shows.

She shared, “I went to the Beyoncé Renaissance concert. I was so blown away. I wrote her a fan letter.”

Winfrey quipped, “She obviously liked the fan letter because she then sent me one of the hats from Renaissance. Beyoncé sent me a hat!”

It is pertinent to mention that the 72-year-old talk show host and television producer posted a video on her Instagram account sharing her happy moments with her fans as she was dancing with Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles and Gayle King during her Renaissance tour stop in New Jersey.

“I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent,” Oprah Winfrey captioned the post at that time.