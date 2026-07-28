Court finds enough evidence to put D4vd on trial

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that there is enough evidence for singer D4vd to stand trial on murder and other charges linked to the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The decision came on July 27 after a five-day preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors allege that D4vd, whose real name is David A. Burke, killed Rivas on April 23, 2025. They claim the two argued after Rivas threatened to expose their illegal sexual relationship.

Burke, now 21, remains in jail without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on August 31, with the trial expected to begin within 60 days.

Prosecutors further raised that Burke bought several items online, including chainsaws, bags, a shovel, and cleaning supplies, and used them to dispose of Rivas’ body.

Her remains were found in two bags inside the front trunk of his Tesla in September 2025 after the car was impounded near his Hollywood Hills home.

During the hearing, a medical examiner testified that Rivas suffered two sharp injuries that damaged her liver and ribs. However, because her body was badly decomposed, it was not possible to determine the exact weapon or time of death. Her death was ruled a homicide.

A police detective also testified that Burke and Rivas exchanged text messages about pregnancy, abortion, birth control, and breaking up.

Prosecutors said investigators found more than 40 child sexual abuse images involving Rivas on Burke’s iPhone, along with photos of the two together.

If convicted, Burke could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty, which prosecutors are still considering.