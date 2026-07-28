Brooke Nader, Taron Egerton break up after months of dating

Brooke Nader and Taron Egerton have split up after being in a relationship for four months.

On Monday, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that the model, 29, ended her relationship with the Rocketman actor, 36.

“Their relationship was casual but Brooks ended things with him,” the source told the outlet. “She is living her best single life right now and is embracing ‘Euro Summer’ in St. Tropez.”

The confidant further shared that Brooke is “having a lot of fun” during the break from filming Baywatch and juggling additional projects she is currently working on.

“She’s very busy and is excited to be single,” explained the insider.

For those unversed, Brooke and Taron ignited dating rumors in March after the two were spotted together several times in Los Angeles.

At that time, an insider spilled to the publication that the pair had “very natural” chemistry and had gone on “several dates."

“Brooks doesn’t want to be tied down right now but is definitely enjoying time with him and seeing where things go,” the insider continued. “He is very charming and she likes that he is a gentleman.”

Last month, the TV personality teased that things between her and Taron were not what they appeared to be.

“I’m just single, having fun,” she told TMZ. “Always