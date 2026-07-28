Jen Hamilton reveals if she plans to change last name after exposing ex's 'double life'

Jen Hamilton has confirmed that she will keep her last name despite exposing her ex-husband Brian Hamilton's "double life."

“It’s my name now,” the 37-year-old social media star vowed via Instagram on Monday. “I made this name special and I’m gonna keep it.”

For those unversed, Jen announced her separation from Brian on June 15 after 15 years of marriage.

She recently shared a video on Instagram in which she explained why she separated from her husband.

“My kids know. Everybody in my orbit knows. So I’m just going to give you the details so it can give you enough information to be like, ‘OK, I get it,'” Jen claimed.

“If you don’t want me to talk about this stuff, I don’t know, maybe don’t do it. Or, don’t do it while you’re married to like a super public person who talks about their pubes on the internet," the influencer continued. “For the people making videos saying he’s gay—God, I wish, man. Can I please trade reasons. I would give my left foot for that to be why. All you need to know is this person had a double life.”

Jen, who works as a nurse, then shared the reason behind her separation from Brian.

“While I was at the hospital, taking care of people, he found the time to have a whole other life,” she said. “As someone who has never even passionately kissed anyone else in my entire life, this has broken me beyond comprehension. It was sacred to me.”

“He didn’t ever really have much interest in me in that way. So I repressed my own natural human desires down to nothing so that I wouldn’t make him feel bad…He knew who he married. Everyone in this situation knows who I am," added the New York Times bestselling author.