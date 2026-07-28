Entertainment

Elizabeth Hurley expresses her true feelings about Miley Cyrus: 'I always knew who she was'

Elizabeth Hurley began dating Miley Cyrus's father in early 2025

By Zaid Bin Amir
Published July 28, 2026
Elizabeth Hurley expresses her true feelings about Miley Cyrus
Elizabeth Hurley expresses her true feelings about Miley Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley has finally revealed what she really thought of Miley Cyrus before dating Billy Ray Cyrus.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the 61-year-old actress said that she knew Miley because of her son's fondness for Hannah Montana and her music.

“She’s adorable,” Elizabeth told Andy. “I’ve been lucky to meet some of his kids and they seem fabulous."

When asked if she and Miley knew each other before she and Billy became a couple.

“No, I’d never met her," replied the Bedazzled star. "But my son used to love Hannah Montana, so he loved Father Montana."

“He loved Miley too, so I always knew who she was, and when he was a young teen, he used to love all her music," Elizabeth said of the sitcom, which debuted on Disney in 2006.

The model shares son Damian Hurley with her ex-partner Steve Bing.

“I used to have to watch her music videos, like ‘Wrecking Ball,’ a zillion times with him, so we were very familiar with who she was, and I knew I was going to like her and I do like her," she admitted.

For those unversed, Elizabeth and Billy started dating in early 2025.

Zaid Bin Amir
Zaid Bin Amir is a reporter focusing on trending topics across films, celebrity culture, and digital media, with one year of experience. He tracks viral stories, industry shifts, and online conversations, delivering timely and engaging coverage that highlights how trends evolve and shape the broader entertainment landscape.
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