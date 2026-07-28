Ariana Grande takes legal action after alleged theft of private files

Ariana Grande has filed a lawsuit against two unidentified individuals she claims hacked private files belonging to people she has worked with and leaked unreleased material.

In the court documents, the singer has alleged that the defendants illegally accessed the digital accounts of photographers and producers who collaborated with her.

The lawsuit claims the hackers stole unreleased songs, photos, videos and audio recordings from Grande's creative process that were never meant to be made public.

Grande also alleges the stolen material was sold on the dark web for large sums of money.

The filing further claims that 45 unreleased songs were leaked in 2023 alone. Her legal team also claims hundreds of similar leaks have occurred since she began her music career in 2011.

The singer is seeking to identify the alleged hackers through the lawsuit and says the leaks caused "irreparable harm" to both her career and personal privacy.

A source close to Grande told People that the legal action is also intended to discourage similar incidents involving other artists.

"Artists deserve the right to control how and when their art is shared with the world," the source said. "The unlawful theft and distribution of creative work undermines that right and should not be tolerated."