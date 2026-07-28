What Katie Holmes' daughter really thinks of her mom's new romance

Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri has given her seal of approval to her mother's new relationship with artist Jason Bard Yarmosky.

Sources have told Naughty But Nice that the 20-year-old has finally met Jason, and the meeting went wonderfully.

“Suri liked him immediately,” one insider said. “She’s incredibly protective of her mom, but more than anything, she wants to see Katie happy. That meant the world to Katie.”

Meanwhile, another insider revealed that if Suri had not felt comfortable, the relationship would not have progressed.

“Let’s be honest—if Suri didn’t like him, he’d already be history,” the source said. “Katie trusts her daughter’s instincts completely. No relationship will ever come before Suri.”

Since separating from Tom Cruise, Katie has prioritized motherhood over Hollywood headlines, taking great care to protect her daughter's privacy.

"Katie never rushes anything involving Suri,” the confidant explained. “She wanted to know this relationship had genuine potential before bringing Jason into her daughter’s life.”

Sources now believe that the Dawson's Creek actress has finally been able to enjoy her romance without worrying.

“Getting Suri’s seal of approval was the biggest milestone,” a tipster said. “Katie can finally relax because the two people she loves most genuinely like each other.”