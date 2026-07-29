Rosie O'Donnell faces fresh scrutiny over reunion with daughter
Rosie O'Donnell's reunion with daughter raises eyebrows amid comeback talk
After sharing details of her reunion with daughter Chelsea O'Donnell during a recent prison visit, Rosie O'Donnell is facing mixed reactions.
The former The View co-host revealed on Instagram that she had spent four hours visiting Chelsea, who is serving an 18-month prison sentence in Wisconsin after her probation was revoked.
"The first time that I saw her in a consistent way was the four hours in the prison," she revealed.
However, an insider told Radar Online that the posts could be connected to efforts to improve her public image as speculation continues about a possible Hollywood return.
The source said, "For a lot of folks, the timing is pretty suspect."
"It seems pretty calculated to release all these touchy-feely photos and poetry about the experience when even she admitted she hasn't had any real contact with Chelsea in a decade," they added.
On the other hand, another source claimed that Rosie O'Donnell is "going all out to show a more human side to grease the skids for her return."
"If that means openly sharing details of Chelsea's struggles behind bars then she's cool with that," they added.
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