Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas plans spark fresh royal drama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be facing a difficult decision over future trips to the UK.

According to Closer, the Duke of Sussex is eager to build a recent family reunion with King Charles and hopes to arrange another visit as soon as possible. Christmas is reportedly among options under consideration.

An insider told the outlet, "Getting the kids back together with Charles is absolutely top of Harry’s agenda right now. It’s practically all he can talk about. He has his heart set on bringing them back for Christmas, but he’d love to fit in a trip before then, too, if they can find a window in everyone’s schedules."

However, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is said to be reluctant to make another trip to Britain so soon after their recent visit.

"Meghan’s all for him being positive and trying to rebuild things with Charles, but not at the expense of their own sanity. It took all of Meghan’s strength to get through this last trip, so it’s got to feel pretty overwhelming that she’s already being asked to start planning for the next one," the source stated.

Adding, "It would be a different story if she’d come home feeling like some of the old wrongs were righted, but that simply isn’t what happened at all. The trip left her completely drained. All the back and forth was a nightmare for Harry, and she was the one who had to steady him through it all; she can’t go through that every couple of months, it’s too destabilising."

Furthermore, Meghan does not want Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet traveling to the UK without her, instead believe the royal family should make more of an effort to visit the Sussexes in California.

As Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children reunited with King Charles privately recently, it marked the monarch's first in-person meeting with his grandchildren in years. However, the source said, "With all of the worries about security, there wasn’t a moment when she ever relaxed on this trip; she was in full fight or flight the entire time."

"It’s not like this was an easy trip for Harry, either. He had to fight tooth and nail until the last moment to figure out a way to bring the children, and even then, they only got one visit with the King, so it’s very hard to imagine how the next visit is going to be any less stressful," they added further.