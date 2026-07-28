Expert comes forward after King Charles’ rules ‘fell on deaf ears’ with Meghan: ‘He’s disappointed’

Turns out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t fully follow the rules set by King Charles and its become a major point of his disappointment.

So much so that a well placed source was forced to come forward with their take on what the monarch thinks about his daughter in law who failed to follow the rules, rumor has it.

“Charles is extremely disappointed,” the source started right off the bat by saying. “He was told by everyone, including William, that Harry and Meghan wouldn’t be able to keep their traps shut, but he still opened up the doors for this reunion.”

Even Camilla’s efforts at the time of their meeting seems to have “fallen on deaf ears” she’s learned by now. For those unversed, “she feels that she was clear about no social media posts and if Meghan thinks Allthorp was an exception, she was very wrong.”

However, the hurt father is still battling even himself because one one hand, the source admitted to New Idea, “he wants Harry back home where he belongs, but this isn’t the Harry he once knew. Now the family is dead against inviting the Sussexes back for Christmas.”